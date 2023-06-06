Shelton Capital Management Takes $781,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $6,580,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,792,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELV shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Elevance Health Price Performance

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELV opened at $480.43 on Tuesday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $438.56 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $464.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $481.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.