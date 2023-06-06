Shelton Capital Management Trims Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,480,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,997,216,000 after buying an additional 1,451,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,951,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,979,000 after purchasing an additional 962,801 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,777,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,937,000 after purchasing an additional 389,746 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 22.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,468,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558,762 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after buying an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

NYSE PM opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $106.42. The company has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.