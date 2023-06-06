Shelton Capital Management Trims Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Align Technology news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $285.26 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $305.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $172.05 and a twelve month high of $368.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.24.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

