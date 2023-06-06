Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Sight Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

SGHT stock opened at $7.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.32. Sight Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 106.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sight Sciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,695,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after buying an additional 201,294 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 20.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 234,716 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,279,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after buying an additional 69,357 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Sight Sciences during the first quarter worth about $5,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences Company Profile



Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

