Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) is set to announce its 4/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 46.64%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG stock opened at $64.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $50.84 and a 12 month high of $83.42.

Signet Jewelers Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In related news, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $731,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,809.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Jamie Singleton sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,056 shares in the company, valued at $16,884,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $731,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,809.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,135. 4.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,370,000 after purchasing an additional 31,035 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,321 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,022,000 after acquiring an additional 19,231 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 20.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,556,000 after acquiring an additional 127,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $92.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

Further Reading

