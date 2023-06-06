SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) versus Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) Head-To-Head Contrast

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for SITE Centers and Presidio Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SITE Centers 0 7 2 0 2.22 Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SITE Centers currently has a consensus target price of $14.15, indicating a potential upside of 14.57%. Given SITE Centers’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. SITE Centers pays out 69.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Presidio Property Trust pays out -23.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SITE Centers has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Presidio Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares SITE Centers and Presidio Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SITE Centers 31.11% 8.90% 4.12% Presidio Property Trust -16.36% -5.32% -1.08%

Risk & Volatility

SITE Centers has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SITE Centers and Presidio Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SITE Centers $540.81 million 4.78 $168.72 million $0.75 16.47 Presidio Property Trust $17.76 million 0.67 -$2.13 million ($0.38) -2.41

SITE Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SITE Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Presidio Property Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SITE Centers

(Get Rating)

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

About Presidio Property Trust

(Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or had an equity interest in: 128 Model Homes that are owned by six affiliated limited partnerships and one wholly-owned corporation; Ten office buildings and one industrial property, which totals approximately 998,016 rentable square feet; and Four retail shopping centers, which total approximately 131,722 rentable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.