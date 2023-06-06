SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 910.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SITE. Barclays lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.30.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $142.73 on Tuesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.09 and a 200-day moving average of $136.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

