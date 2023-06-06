Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $1,000.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,000.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays downgraded Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 16,862.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 243.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Stock Up 0.1 %

About Smith & Nephew

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.80.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

