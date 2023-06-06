Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $260.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total value of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,789,090.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total transaction of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $5,381,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,929 shares in the company, valued at $159,789,090.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,232 shares of company stock valued at $19,770,094 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter worth $302,000. 85.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $259.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.53. Snap-on has a 1 year low of $190.08 and a 1 year high of $265.02.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snap-on will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

