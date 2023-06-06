Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,725 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 1,525.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $302.00 price target (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Longbow Research raised Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

Snap-on Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,148.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total value of $5,575,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,412,967.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,232 shares of company stock worth $19,770,094 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNA opened at $259.38 on Tuesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $265.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.