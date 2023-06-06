Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,773 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,841 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $44.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Redburn Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.71.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.