Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.93.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sovos Brands

In other Sovos Brands news, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,601.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert L. Graves sold 26,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $401,905.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,830,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,154,367.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Risa Cretella sold 12,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $237,914.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 269,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,255,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 799,291 shares of company stock worth $13,276,999. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,382 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sovos Brands by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,125,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,812 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,011,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,233,000 after buying an additional 685,765 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,298,000 after buying an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sovos Brands by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,877,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,983,000 after buying an additional 594,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOVO opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $12.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.12.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

