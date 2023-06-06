Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $172-174 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $173.18 million. Sprinklr also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet raised Sprinklr from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Sprinklr Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE CXM opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.48. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 8,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $83,124.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,220.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 776,210 shares of company stock worth $9,623,214. 40.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprinklr

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,875,000 after buying an additional 2,964,701 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,368,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 227.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 15,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 529,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 526,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

