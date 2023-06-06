Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $711-715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $712.33 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS.

Shares of Sprinklr stock opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.48. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

CXM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sprinklr from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,637,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 776,210 shares of company stock valued at $9,623,214. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 126.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 25.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

