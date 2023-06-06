Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.

Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sprott Focus Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUND. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 401,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 50,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 123,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 16,078 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

