Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) to Issue $0.12 Dividend

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years.
Sprott Focus Trust Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FUND opened at $7.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company was founded on November 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)
- The J.M. Smucker Co.: A Sweet Opportunity For Income Investors
- Here’s What’s Driving the Price of Carvana Higher
- Urban Outfitters Stages an Impressive Turnaround
- Nutanix Stock Surges Higher After Raised Guidance
- Are Red Robin’s Sizzling Gains Overcooked or Just Starting?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.