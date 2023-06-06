Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $107.29.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Steel Dynamics by 569.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,953.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $136.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.72 and its 200-day moving average is $108.59.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

