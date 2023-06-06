Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of Steelcase worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Steelcase by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Steelcase by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steelcase by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Steelcase by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Steelcase by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $145,784.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.03 million, a PE ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Steelcase Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. Steelcase’s payout ratio is 133.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of office environments. It operates through the following segmets: Americas, EMEA, and Other. The Americas segment serves customers in the US, Canada, the Caribbean Islands, and Latin America through the Steelcase, AMQ, Coalesse, HALCON, Orangebox, Smith System, and Viccarbe brands.

