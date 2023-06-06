Steem Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.89 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000671 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a market capitalization of $74.80 million and approximately $8.89 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,578.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.76 or 0.00339193 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013753 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.37 or 0.00556613 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00066670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.31 or 0.00423428 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003897 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,804,257 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.