Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Steven Madden by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,529,549 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,941,000 after buying an additional 648,822 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Steven Madden by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,883,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,290,000 after purchasing an additional 586,784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steven Madden by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,347,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,071,000 after purchasing an additional 563,607 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $11,127,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,224,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,670,000 after purchasing an additional 275,289 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOO shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Citigroup raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.92. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.28.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Steven Madden had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $461.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.