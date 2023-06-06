StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Atento (NYSE:ATTO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Stock Performance

NYSE:ATTO opened at $2.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $38.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. Atento has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

Get Atento alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

An institutional investor recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.