StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm Price Performance

Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cinedigm Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinedigm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 56,826 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cinedigm in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.