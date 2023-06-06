StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $195.19 on Friday. Seagen has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.93 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.89 and its 200-day moving average is $165.17.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagen will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,333,972.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total transaction of $27,379.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,126 shares in the company, valued at $12,377,538.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,924 shares of company stock worth $30,559,184 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 61.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seagen

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

Recommended Stories

