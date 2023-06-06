StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.
NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.44.
About Stratasys
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
