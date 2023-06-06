StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Stratasys Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.06. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.44.

Institutional Trading of Stratasys

About Stratasys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Stratasys by 73.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stratasys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

