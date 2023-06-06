StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

vTv Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -1.20. vTv Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTVT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.