Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

NYSE:SRI opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. Stoneridge has a twelve month low of $14.18 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $470.97 million, a P/E ratio of -34.24 and a beta of 1.34.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.79 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Stoneridge by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,049,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,330,000 after acquiring an additional 677,632 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,422,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 22.1% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,780,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 321,962 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $4,270,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at $3,074,000. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

