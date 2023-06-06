Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.92 Million

Streamr (DATA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a total market cap of $23.92 million and $1.13 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,013,280,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,751,353 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official message board is streamr.network/blog. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

