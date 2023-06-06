SunCar Technology Group (SDA) & The Competition Head-To-Head Contrast

SunCar Technology Group (NASDAQ:SDA – Get Rating) is one of 703 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare SunCar Technology Group to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SunCar Technology Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCar Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A SunCar Technology Group Competitors 113 586 864 15 2.49

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.44%. Given SunCar Technology Group’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunCar Technology Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SunCar Technology Group N/A -$290,000.00 -64.89 SunCar Technology Group Competitors $1.37 billion $30.18 million 7.30

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

SunCar Technology Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SunCar Technology Group. SunCar Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.1% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of SunCar Technology Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SunCar Technology Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCar Technology Group N/A -38.40% 3.68% SunCar Technology Group Competitors -58.78% -66.95% -1.84%

Volatility and Risk

SunCar Technology Group has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SunCar Technology Group’s peers have a beta of 0.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SunCar Technology Group beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About SunCar Technology Group

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited announced business combination with Auto Services Group Limited.

