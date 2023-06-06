Sweat Economy Trading Down 12.1% This Week (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 6th. In the last week, Sweat Economy has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a total market cap of $35.65 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,583,613,395 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,139,997,571 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user.

SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

