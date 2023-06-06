Synopsys, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.92 Per Share (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synopsys in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 31st. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Synopsys’ current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Synopsys’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.42 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS stock opened at $450.16 on Monday. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.91, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.36.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synopsys

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 27.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 872 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 11.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 157,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at $11,237,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total value of $1,565,720.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,559,583.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock worth $4,996,829. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Articles

