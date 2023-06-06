Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,532,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,078,000 after purchasing an additional 85,286 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $861,887.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on TTWO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.42.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

