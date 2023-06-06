Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $145.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.6 %

TTWO stock opened at $136.72 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $141.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.39.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth about $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth about $205,528,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,058,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 461.4% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 974,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,514,000 after purchasing an additional 801,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

