Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $17.15.
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.
