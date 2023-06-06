Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 29,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 8,941 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

