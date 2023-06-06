Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.
Tarena International Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $3.10 on Friday. Tarena International has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $35.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of -0.44.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
