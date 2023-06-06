Tcwp LLC Acquires 1,903 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Tcwp LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 125.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 306,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,472,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 23,214.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after buying an additional 160,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 49,400 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 561.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 44,532 shares during the last quarter.

LDEM opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $50.98. The stock has a market cap of $47.02 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78.

About iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

