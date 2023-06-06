Tcwp LLC Buys 161 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Tcwp LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $209.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $228.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.37 and a 200 day moving average of $210.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

