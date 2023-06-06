Tcwp LLC Buys 333 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Tcwp LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

NYSE:O opened at $60.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $55.50 and a twelve month high of $75.11.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

