Tcwp LLC Buys New Shares in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,074 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 62.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0329 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.73.

About Nokia Oyj

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.