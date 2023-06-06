Tcwp LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Tcwp LLC reduced its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,436 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,665,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 880,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,885,000 after buying an additional 704,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,903,000. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.11.

Insider Activity

Microchip Technology Price Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $193,450.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at $2,506,553.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $74.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.33 and a 52-week high of $87.76. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

