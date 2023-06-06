Tcwp LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Tcwp LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 348.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF stock opened at $54.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a twelve month low of $38.91 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

