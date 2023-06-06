Tcwp LLC Invests $227,000 in iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI)

Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JXI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Tcwp LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Global Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 20,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $992,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JXI opened at $59.59 on Tuesday. iShares Global Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.95. The stock has a market cap of $134.08 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.28.

iShares Global Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Utilities ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Utilities Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Utilities Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index and measures the performance of companies that the Index provider deems to be part of the utilities sector of the economy.

