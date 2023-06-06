Tcwp LLC Makes New Investment in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,796 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of KBR by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen increased their price target on KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on KBR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.14.

KBR Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $62.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. KBR had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other KBR news, Director Lester L. Lyles sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $931,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,922.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Bradie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,639 shares in the company, valued at $39,642,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,287 shares of company stock worth $1,127,100 in the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KBR Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.