Tcwp LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tcwp LLC grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Applied Materials by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,586,528 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $349,256,000 after purchasing an additional 997,128 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 49.0% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,748,165 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,157,000 after purchasing an additional 904,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 241.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,251,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $121,831,000 after buying an additional 884,191 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 29,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.70, for a total value of $3,671,666.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,228,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.96.

Shares of AMAT opened at $132.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $138.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.