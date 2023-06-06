Tcwp LLC Purchases Shares of 1,053 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 28,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,547,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,446,000 after buying an additional 17,418 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $271.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.40. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.64 and a 52-week high of $273.09.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

