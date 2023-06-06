Tcwp LLC Raises Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tcwp LLC raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,609,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $638,494,000 after purchasing an additional 408,674 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,642,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,078,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,874,000 after purchasing an additional 350,442 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 10,481,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,724,000 after buying an additional 441,153 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens upped their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $32.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.04. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

