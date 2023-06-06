Tcwp LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Tcwp LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $171.12 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The firm has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.14.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Featured Articles

