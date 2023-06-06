Tcwp LLC Reduces Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Tcwp LLC reduced its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in VICI Properties by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248,110 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,353 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after buying an additional 2,770,415 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $56,090,000.

NYSE VICI opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on VICI. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

