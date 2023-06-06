Tcwp LLC Sells 19,273 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Tcwp LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,273 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2,520.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $109.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.70.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

