Tcwp LLC Sells 2,988 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Tcwp LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,302 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,094,705 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,265,000 after buying an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Finally, 1ST Source Bank raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 25,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $39.78 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $165.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

