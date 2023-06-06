Tcwp LLC Sells 481 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Tcwp LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,832 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Tcwp LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Target by 333.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $3,425,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,120 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $130.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $183.89.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.72.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

