Telsey Advisory Group Comments on Dollar General Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.66. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.58 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dollar General from $238.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $158.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.80. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $158.32 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Dollar General by 447.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.